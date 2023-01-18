See Meryl Streep, Kit Harington and Sienna Miller Battle the Future in Apple TV Plus' 'Extrapolations'

Extrapolations is set in a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into everyday lives. According to Apple TV+, the eight episodes feature interwoven stories "about love, work, faith and family and will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for the future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?"