See Prince Harry's Interviewing Skills as He Hosts Mental Health Special

Prince Harry put on his interview hat and had a talk about mental health and the importance of mental fitness with three special guests. The 37-year-old royal appears in the recent video released by BetterUp, where he spoke with two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim, psychologist Adam Grant, and Blue Mendoza about the impact having a mental health coach has made in their lives.

“We all have greatness within us, mental fitness helps us unlock it,” the Duke of Sussex says in the video’s intro. “It’s an ongoing practice, one where you approach your mind as something flex not fix. I want to introduce you to a few people whose stories can inspire us in our own growth through mental fitness.”

Harry begins the conversation by speaking about his observations from his time around the world, about how people process trauma and grief, two big components that the royal has been open about during his mental health journey.

During his conversation with Kim -- who has been candid about her mental health struggles -- Harry asks about the Queen of Snowboarding’s “secret” to maintaining her mental fitness on top of all of her success.

“So, one, just those little reminders like, ‘You know what, I am doing my best. I’m working really hard. I have to pivot and find a solution to create a positive outcome,'" Kim shares.

Harry also opens the floor up for his guests to share how they cope and the exact ways they exercise their minds in order to become more open and successful.

BetterUp/YouTube

In March, the duke became the Chief Impact Officer for BetterUp, which is a Silicon Valley startup dedicated to coaching and mental health resources. In an article posted on the site, the father of two shared why he was inspired to work closely with the company.

"I firmly believe that focusing on and prioritizing our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that we never knew we had inside of us," he wrote at the time. "As the Royal Marine Commandos say, 'It's a state of mind.' We all have it in us."

"Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance," he added. "What I’ve learned in my own life is the power of transforming pain into purpose."