See Prince William and Kate Middleton's Glamorous Red Carpet Looks at 'Top Gun: Maverick' Premiere

Prince William and Kate Middleton are having a royal night out. On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to attend the U.K. premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at London's Leicester Square.

The couple wowed in formalwear for the event, with Kate stunning in an off-the-shoulder, black-and-white gown, and William looking dapper in a classic tuxedo.

DAN KITWOOD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

William and Kate were greeted by the movie's star, Tom Cruise, at the premiere. The actor was photographed holding Kate's hand to escort her up a set of stairs.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

At the event, the royal couple was set to be introduced to film studio executives, the movie's director, Joe Kosinski, the film's stars, and representatives from The Film and TV Charity, which supports people working behind the scenes in Britain's film and television industry.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The premiere was reportedly not the first time William and Kate have seen the highly anticipated sequel. Back in March, The Sun reported that the royals were treated to a screening of the film. Tom greeted the couple at the screening, which he arranged after learning that William was a fan of the 1986 original, according to the outlet.

When ET spoke with Tom earlier this month, he marveled over the excitement for the long-awaited sequel.

"This is quite a moment. It's been 36 years [in the making] for this film, the fans have been asking for it all around the world... I kept telling the actors, 'It's coming!'" he said. "I kept having to push the film off another year, another year, and I just said, 'Look, we're gonna have a great time when this opens.'"

Top Gun: Maverick will hit theaters May 24.