See 'She's All That' Co-Stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook's Adorable Reunion

Reunited like it's 1999! Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, stars of the cult-classic rom-com She's All That, reunited Tuesday at the premiere of Prinze's upcoming Netflix movie, Christmas With You.

Taking to Instagram to share a smiley snap with her former co-star, Cook wrote, "What a great night, so happy for you my friend! Headline: Check anyone who doesn’t love @realfreddieprinze in #christmaswithyou for a pulse. SO GOOD ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Congratulations to the whole team, you smashed it."

For his part, Prinze also shared the nostalgia-inducing moment, writing, "You’re the best @rachaelleighcook Thanks for hanging with the old man! #christmaswithyou @netflix ❤️"

She's All That fans will remember that Cook and Prinze played opposites-attract love interests in the late '90s film. The movie follows Prinze as Zach Siler, the most popular guy in school who undertakes a dare to turn Laney Boggs (Cook) from a nerdy outcast into a prom queen.

Last year, Cook starred in the reimagined remake of the movie, titled He's All That. This time around, Cook played the mother of Padgett Sawyer (Addison Rae), a popular girl and influencer who accepts a challenge to turn the school's least-popular boy, Cameron Kweller (Buchanan), into the prom king.

Though Prinze was not a part of the project, he told ET in December 2020 that he supported the remake. "I am not a part of it but I have friends who are a part of it," Prinze Jr. told ET at the time. "I think it's good that they're remaking it. People forget, I saw on social media somebody wrote, 'How dare they remake She's All That?' I'm like, man, it's good with me. We were a remake of a play! We were good with it and we gotta be good with it, too. Every generation should have their version of art that they connect to. I hope people aren't angry about it because if you want to go see it, cool. If you don't, cool."

Prinze's upcoming holiday film, Christmas With You, marks an end to his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. Prinze stars opposite Aimee Garcia in the movie that follows a pop star (Garcia) who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.

Christmas With You begins streaming on Netflix Nov. 17.