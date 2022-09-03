See Tom Hanks' Transformation Into Geppetto for Disney Plus' 'Pinocchio'

Say hello to Tom Hanks' Geppetto!

Disney+ released the first look from the upcoming live-action Pinocchio on Wednesday. In the still, Hanks is in full character as the woodcarver, who carefully constructed and built the puppet with love. In the picture, Geppetto crouches down and gazes at the puppet who sits on a shelf. Hanks is completely unrecognizable as the character.

The 65-year-old actor sports curly gray tresses and an equally gray mustache. However, the puppet is reminiscent of the animated Disney character from the 1940 classic -- strings and all.

Pinocchio tells the story of a wooden puppet who embarks on a journey to become a real boy. Pinocchio is assisted by his guide, and "conscience,” Jiminy Cricket, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Disney+

Pinocchio has an all-star cast that also includes Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as "Honest" John, Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull (a new character) and Luke Evans as The Coachman. The title role will be played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.

Robert Zemeckis, who is directing the film, also serves as a producer alongside Derek Hogue, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz. Jackie Levine, Jack Rapke, Alexandra Derbyshire and Jeremy Johns are the executive producers.

Pinocchio will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in September.