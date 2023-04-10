'Seeking Brother Husband': Elisa Breaks Down as Mike's Mom Says She's 'Justifying Cheating' (Exclusive)

Mike's mom, Lisa, is not happy with his wife, Elisa's, choice to date multiple people. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of Seeking Brother Husband on TLC, Lisa bluntly questions why Lisa wants to have more partners despite being married to her son.

Lisa says she started getting "very concerned" when Elisa began posting about dating other people on social media. She says she doesn't understand why her son would choose to live that way just because Elisa wants to. During a conversation with Elisa, Elisa explains where she's coming from, recalling when she talked to a guy while out line dancing and they had an immediate connection. She says she's only felt that twice in her life, once with Mike and then with this guy. She cries and then says she slept with the other guy after a month and a half. Elisa says that it was actually Mike who was the one who told her that what she wants is multiple relationships. Lisa isn't on board and says what Elisa is doing is just "justified cheating sometimes."

Elisa responds, "As long as it's consensual and all parties are in agreement and happy, why is that wrong? Why do we have to limit ourselves to the amount of love we have in our lives?"

Lisa shoots back that she doesn't have to limit love, but she can "control [herself] and not date other people."

Elisa tells cameras that Lisa thinks it's just all about sex but insists that it isn't.

"It's about building a connection and a relationship with another person," she says.

Lisa remains unconvinced, noting, "I used to think Elisa was the right person for my son, but her having relationships outside of their marriage, I as a mom, I don't think that's the right thing for my son."

Seeking Brother Husband airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and will be available to stream the same day on Discovery+.