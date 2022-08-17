‘Selena + Chef’ Sneak Peek: Watch Selena Gomez Make a Mess in the Season 4 Premiere (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez is back in the kitchen as she learns all-new recipes from a roster of renowned chefs in season 4 of Selena + Chef. Ahead of the food series’ return on Aug. 18, ET has an exclusive sneak peek of the premiere as the Only Murders in the Building star attempts to put a twist on some summertime favorites under the guidance of Kristen Kish, Top Chef winner and host of Iron Chef.

Of course, given the antics audiences have seen go on in the past, things don’t go quite as planned, particularly when Selena goes to create a mixture of soy milk and simple syrup. After being instructed to give the soy milk a shake, the performer makes a mess when the cap comes loose. But she recovers like a pro!

Eventually, the two make their way through all the prep and cooking to serve up Mexican street corn, glazed carrots, cheesy chickpea fried broccoli, and a strawberry yuzu dessert as Selena masters her high-tech kitchen of her Malibu beach house.

In addition to Kristen, season 4 sees Selena getting cooking lessons from Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Matty Matheson from The Bear on FX, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna and Rachael Ray while Ludo Lefebvre returns for a second lesson after first appearing in season 1 as well as Gordon Ramsay, who becomes the singer’s first in-person instructor.

As in the first three seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity. And to date, the series has raised $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations.

Selena + Chef season 4 premieres Thursday, Aug. 18 on HBO Max.