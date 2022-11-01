Selena Gomez Addresses Her Viral Photo With Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez doesn’t see the big deal behind her now-viral picture with Hailey Bieber. In a new interview with Vulture, the 30-year-old singer was asked about the moment with Hailey, who is married to her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

At the end of the interview, the reporter asked the “Lose You to Love Me” singer the "story" behind the photo that seemed to signify that Selena and Hailey were moving on from their rumored feud.

"Thank you. Yeah, it’s not a big deal. It’s not even a thing," Selena said of the picture. Hailey and Selena posed for a couple of friendly pictures, last month at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

In the picture, the "Who Says" singer and model sit with their cheeks pressed together.

Tyrell Hampton

A source told ET that Hailey and Selena wanted to show the world "there's no beef or bad feelings" between them.

The source added that Selena and Hailey "are more than cordial and just want to remain friendly."

The same source said, "Justin, Hailey, and Selena are glad to have cleared the air, moved on with their lives, and closed that chapter."

As for Selena, the source added, "Selena is doing amazing and is just focusing on herself, her family, and her close-knit circle of friends. She's not trying to settle down right now and she's just living her best life."

Selena and Justin ended their years-long on-again, off-again relationship in 2018. Justin and Hailey tied the knot during a courthouse ceremony the same year. In 2019, the couple said their I dos during a wedding ceremony in front of family and friends.