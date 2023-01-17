Selena Gomez and Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Spotted Bowling Amid Romance Rumors

A fun night out on the lanes! Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart enjoyed some time together with a night of bowling, amid ongoing rumors that the pair have sparked a romance.

Gomez and Taggart were spotted rolling some balls at The Gutter, a bowling alley in New York City, on Sunday -- as seen in photos of the two obtained by Page Six.

According to the outlet, an eyewitness claimed that the two were "making out" during their time on the lanes, while Gomez also took time to snap photos and sign autographs with some fans.

The celebs dressed down in comfy casual ensembles for their bowling outing -- with Gomez rocking a black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, while Taggart rocked a long-sleeved, camouflage shirt and some dark brown pants.

The two have not officially commented on or confirmed rumors about their reported relationship.

A source told ET in December that the Only Murders in the Building star is feeling "feeling positive and optimistic" about her love life in the coming months and, "She is open to dating."

In July -- shortly after her 30th birthday -- another source told ET that Gomez "is more open to love, but she is also very much focused on herself and her work right now."

"She's in a very healthy place. She is feeling fantastic and very mentally, physically and emotionally healthy."

For more on Gomez, see the video below.