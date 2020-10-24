Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet Go on Instagram Live While He's Waiting in Line to Vote

Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet delighted fans with a wonderful Instagram Live on Saturday. The A Rainy Day in New York co-stars chatted over social media while Chalamet was waiting in line to vote in New York.

"Right now, I'm literally voting at my early voting station in New York at Madison Square Garden, which feels particularly metaphorical because I've seen many great things happen here," the actor said. "So I'm hoping another great thing happens today."

Their 10-minute talk consisted of Gomez encouraging her followers to head to the polls in the coming days, as well as the Little Women star informing her on his surroundings.

"It's really moving to see this many people show up," Chalamet, who had been waiting in line for an hour, said of the crowd. "It feels like people are motivated and everyone's telling young people to vote."

Chalamet also shared that there were people of all ages waiting in line, as well as introduced her to his "line buddies." They also touched on the current climate and how glad they were about people being really informed and interested in the election.

"I'm really proud of you. You've been all over this stuff and I know it's making a difference," Chalamet told Gomez of her efforts. "I feel like you're really on the curve with this stuff and it's really important. I'm inspired."

The actor concluded by saying, "Everybody vote," with Gomez adding, "I did it, I voted."

Earlier this week, Gomez showed off her "I Voted" sticker after filling in her mail-in ballot.

The "Rare" singer has been very vocal about the importance of voting and having one's voice be heard. This week, she also and Stacey Abrams spoke about the election during a She Se Puede conversation.

"A part of why I wanted to do so much around voting and around getting my generation going is because I believe that my generation specifically gets distracted and there’s so much going on in the world." Gomez expressed. "This is the one time that we can make a difference."

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.