Selena Gomez Is 'Open to Love' and 'In a Very Healthy Place' on Her 30th Birthday, Says Source

Selena Gomez is ringing in her 30th birthday on a happy and healthy note.

After the star posted a TikTok video of her grandmother asking for the scoop on one of her breakups, fans were left wondering about the current state of Sel's love life. A source tells ET that "Selena isn't dating anyone specific at this time."

"She is more open to love, but she is also very much focused on herself and her work right now," the source continues. "She's in a very healthy place. She is feeling fantastic and very mentally, physically and emotionally healthy."

While Gomez has been keeping her personal life under wraps, she's been busy promoting the second season of her hit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, recording new music, and building her Rare Beauty empire. ET's source says that when the time is right, she knows what she's looking for in love.

"When she is ready for a true partner, she wants someone who is trustworthy, respectful, honest -- with themselves and to others, real, supportive, accepting, nice, thoughtful, funny and someone that's not in it for the fame or attention," the source notes.

Gomez turns 30 on Friday, and while she hasn't publicly shared her plans for the monumental occasion, her Rare Beauty company shared a glowing tribute for the founder.

"Happiest of birthdays to the queen herself," a post on Instagram reads. In the photo, Gomez is pictured in the back of a car, all glammed up and applying lip liner with a compact mirror.

"You continuously inspire us to embrace our uniqueness, find power in being vulnerable, and spread kindness to others. We're forever grateful for you."