Selena Gomez Is Pretty in Plum at Her First Golden Globes

Selena Gomez has arrived for her first-ever Golden Globes! The 30-year-old actress made her grand arrival at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in a plum, strapless, Valentino velvet gown with dramatic sleeves.

The "Come & Get It" singer wore her hair in a messy high ponytail and paired her gown with dangling diamond earrings. For her glam, Gomez opted for a pink-hued look to complement her gown.

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic)

Tonight is a big night for the Only Murders in the Building actress, as she is nominated for the first time in the Best Actress in a Television Series Comedy or Musical category for her work on the Hulu original. Gomez is up against Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Jean Smart (Hacks).

In addition to her solo nomination, Only Murders in the Building is also up for a statuette in the Best Television Series Comedy or Musical category.

Following the news of her nomination, the Disney channel alum reacted is a sweet video on TikTok.

In a rapid-fire interview with makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira, Gomez gushed over snagging a nom.

"Oh my god!" Gomez exclaimed. "I'm so excited. I didn't think I was gonna get -- actually, I know I wasn't gonna get nominated, or I thought. But I'm happy."

The 2023 Golden Globes airs live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage, including this year's winners.