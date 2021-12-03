Selena Gomez Is 'So Grateful' After Release of Her First Spanish EP 'Revelación'

Gomez celebrated the launch with a video posted to her Instagram story, in which she thanked fans for listening and gleefully commemorated the release.

"I hope you guys like the album and have so much fun with it, because obviously I've been wanting to do this for so, so long. And I'm just so grateful," she shared with a smile. "So I hope you guys like it, and let me know what you think, but I'm just so happy!"

The new album, recorded entirely remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic, features seven tracks, and collaborations with Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers and DJ Snake.

The songs on the new EP include, "De Una Vez," "Buscando Amor," "Baila Conmigo," "Damelo To'," "Vicio," "Adios" and "Selfish Love."

"This new music is a labor of love for all of my Latin fans," Gomez shared in a statement released when her album dropped. "Whether you speak Spanish or not I hope you can feel the emotion and passion. For me, that is the beauty of Latin music."

Gomez has been outspoken about embracing her heritage in her new music, and enlisted popular Latin creators to help convey her vision, teaming up with GRAMMY-winning producer Tainy, joined by Albert Hype, Jota Rosa and NEON16. She also enlisted the duo of Los Pérez --Tania Verduzco and Adrián Pérez -- to direct the music video for "De Una Vez."

Fans have been speculating about new Spanish-language music from Gomez for a while, and now it's finally a reality -- marking her first song in Spanish since 2018's "Taki Taki" and her first solo Spanish-language project since 2014's "Más," from her album For You.

"This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen," Gomez previously told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "And it happened, and I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?"

"What's funny, is I actually think I sing better in Spanish," she continued. "That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything. It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I'm going to release this for. Of course I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base. I'm targeting my heritage, and I couldn't be more excited... I just hope that people understand how much I put my heart into this, and how amazing I feel about it."

Check out the video below to hear more on Gomez's new music.