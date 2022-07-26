Selena Gomez Reflects on 'Good, Hard and Beautiful Moments' Following Star-Studded 30th Birthday Party

New decade, new outlook! Selena Gomez says she's "starting to really like 30" in the days following her monumental birthday celebrations.

Kicking off the new week on Monday, Gomez reflected not only on her epic weekend but on the last 10 years as a whole and how her 20s shaped her into the person she is today.

"Have had a moment to catch up. Though there are so many words to say I'll simply leave it at this. My 20s were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget," she wrote on Instagram. "Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today. I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way.

"I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you," she continued. "After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I'm starting to really like 30. Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here's to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!"

Gomez also shared a carousel of fashion shots, showing off her princess-like pink dress. She smiles radiantly as she descends a set of rose-lined stairs while her little sister, Gracie, follows behind her.

As Gomez turned the big 3-0 on Friday, July 22, a source told ET that the singer-actress "isn't dating anyone specific at this time."

"She is more open to love, but she is also very much focused on herself and her work right now," the source continued. "She's in a very healthy place. She is feeling fantastic and very mentally, physically and emotionally healthy."

While Gomez has been keeping her personal life under wraps, she's been busy promoting the second season of her hit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, recording new music, and building her Rare Beauty empire. ET's source said that when the time is right, she knows what she's looking for in love.

"When she is ready for a true partner, she wants someone who is trustworthy, respectful, honest -- with themselves and to others, real, supportive, accepting, nice, thoughtful, funny and someone that's not in it for the fame or attention," the source noted.

