Selena Gomez Replies to Comment About Her Kidney Transplant After Posting a Joke About Drinking

Selena Gomez wasn't holding back.

TheOnly Murders in the Building star couldn't help but reply to a user who made a head-turning comment on her latest TikTok video. In the clip, Gomez, 29, reacts to a video of Dr. Dawn Bentel explaining "heavy" drinking.

"It’s a joke," Gomez captioned the post, which includes her making a variety of faces as the doctor shares facts about overdrinking.

"The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men," Dr. Dawn says. "And eight or more drinks per week for women."

In the comments, one user wrote: "So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn Selena."

"It was a joke a**," Gomez replied.

The former Disney star underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 to combat lupus. She later revealed the donor was her friend and Grown-ish star, Francia Raisa.

Last year, Gomez's transplant was used as a joke in the Saved by the Bell reboot. A source told ET at the time that the singer wasn't amused by it. In one scene, two characters are seen arguing over who donated Gomez's kidney, mentioning Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber.

"Selena was really upset by the Saved by the Bell scene about her health and thought of it as bullying and offensive," the source said. "She felt as though her kidney transplant, and others who have gone through that, was used as a joke at her expense."

After outrage from fans, Peacock, NBCUniversal and the show’s executive producers apologized.

Raisa also reacted to the controversy on her Instagram Story, writing, "Some of the cast and producers have reached out to me personally to apologize for this and I truly appreciate that."