Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram After Four Years: 'Can You Tell I'm Back?'

Selena Gomez is back on Instagram. On Wednesday, the "Mind & Me" singer announced her official return with a series of bathroom mirror selfies, noting that she is in control of her account, four years after turning it over to her assistant.

"Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram ?," the 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building actress captioned the pics. In the photo carousel, Gomez wears her hair in a sleek ponytail and rocks a leather jacket as she snaps pics in front of the mirror. With each photo, the lens gets closer to the actress, before she ends the post with a blurry picture.

On Thursday, the former Disney Channel star shared a picture of her shooting pool in her Golden Globes dress, while Brooklyn Beckham cheers her on. "Caption this," she wrote next to the picture.

Gomez’s post comes after she celebrated her BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham’s birthday, posed with her little sister, Gracie, and rang in the new year with Peltz and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham -- all which were documented on her Instagram to her 369 million followers.

Gomez -- who is the second most-followed woman after Kylie Jenner -- has been clear about turning her social media accounts over to her team in order to protect her mental health.

The last time Gomez made an "official," yet brief, return to the platform was 2019.

Last year, Gomez spoke with Good Morning America about the benefits of turning over her account to her assistant.

"I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years... It has changed my life completely," she said during the interview. "I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people."

Gomez's return to social media doesn't stop with Instagram. In recent months, the "Come and Get It" singer has been having some fun on TikTok.

Gomez isn’t just stepping back out there online. On Tuesday, Gomez made her return to the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes. The Rare Beauty founder walked the carpet in a velvet plum Valentino gown. Making the night extra special, Gomez was joined by her little sister, Gracie.