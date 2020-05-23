Selena Gomez Sends Inspiring Message to Graduating Students From Immigrant Families During 'Immigrad 2020'

Selena Gomez has a message for graduating students from immigrant families.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic -- which has forced high schools, colleges and universities across the country to cancel public graduation ceremonies -- the 27-year-old singer delivered a surprise speech to hundreds of #Immigrads on Saturday, as part of the #Immigrad 2020 Virtual Commencement. Congratulating the Class of 2020, Gomez explained that even though people can't celebrate all together, the students should still be proud of their accomplishments.

"I want you guys to know that you matter and that your experiences are a huge part of the American story," Gomez expressed. "When my family came here from Mexico they set into motion my American story, as well as theirs. I'm a proud third-generation American-Mexican and my family's journey and their sacrifices helped me get me to where I am today."

The "Dance Again" singer continued by saying that "regardless of where your family is from, regardless of your immigration status, you have taken action to earn an education, to make your families proud, and to open up your worlds."

"I’m sending all of my love to you guys today and congratulations and I hope that you guys are set off to be everything that you want to be," Gomez concluded.



#Immigrad 2020 Virtual Commencement was a national celebration of students from immigrant families and supporters of immigrant rights from hundreds of high school and college campuses. It was hosted by Define American, FWD.us, United We Dream, I Am An Immigrant and Golden Door Scholars. Roswell, New Mexico star Jeanine Mason also delivered the keynote address.

Gomez has been giving back to the community in any way that she can. Last month, she announced that she was personally donating to the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund. In addition to her donation, $1 of every order from her official store will also be donated to the cause.

Earlier this month, Eva Longoria also celebrated students who are missing their college and high school graduations due to COVID-19. Watch the special message she delivered during Her Campus’ I’m Still Graduating Virtual Graduation Ceremony, below.