'Selena: The Series' Drops Part 2 Trailer

Selena: The Series is covering a lot of ground in its second part. On Thursday, Netflix released the trailer for part two of the show, which follows Selena Quintanilla's life and work before her 1995 death, ahead of its May 4 release.

Throughout the trailer, fans see Christian Serratos' Selena rise in her career, as she struggles to balance performing and recording with both her marriage to Chris Perez and her relationship with her family.

At the end of the trailer, a reporter asks Selena, "When you're gone, how do you want to be remembered?"

"Somebody who wanted to be a role model, the best daughter, the best sister, the best friend, the best wife," she responds. "I just want to be remembered as somebody who gave it her all."

The second part of Selena: The Series will chronicle "the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigate together as she becomes the most successful female Latin artist of all time," Netflix says.

"Now on the brink of stardom, Selena Quintanilla’s journey through the Tejano music world continues," the logline reads. "Learning how to handle her newfound success, Selena struggles to balance family, love, and a burgeoning career."

When ET spoke to Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, last month, she revealed what fans can expect from the second and final part of the series, noting that it will "cover the whole spectrum."

"This is coming into the part where Selena and Chris [Perez] elope and they get married," she said. "That's part of our life, that's part of the history of our family."

"It's just a little bit of everything. It makes you feel happy and, you know, there's some sad moments and then there's some moments that personally I don't want to revisit," she added. "It brings up some really weird feelings inside. So, it's just a little bit of everything."

Part two of Selena: The Series will debut May 4 on Netflix.