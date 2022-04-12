'Selling Sunset' Getting First-Ever Reunion Show for Season 5

Selling Sunset season 5 is set to have more drama after the cameras stop rolling. Netflix confirmed to ET that the series will have its first reunion show.

Netflix confirmed that the show will tape in Los Angeles on April 24 -- two days after season 5 drops on April 22. Queer Eye’s Tan France is set to host the event.

All the cast members including Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan, Vanessa Villela and Jason and Brett Oppenheim, are set to attend. The series' newest castmate, Chelsea Lazkani, will be part of the taping as well.

No premiere date for the special has been announced yet.

Selling Sunset season 5 is kicking off right where the drama left off. In the official trailer, which dropped this month, fans got a peek at all the drama that’s hitting the market. One of this season’s biggest plot points is Chrishell and Jason’s romance.

Season 5 starts with the Oppenheim Group's trip to Greece, where the pair’s love was put on display and the photo that declared them Instagram official was taken. "I'm in love," Jason gushes, with Chrishell adding, "For now, I feel like things are going really well."

Chrishell and Jason’s relationship takes a turn when the conversation of kids -- which was the reason for their eventual split -- hits the table.

Meanwhile, the new relationship brings more drama as Christine questions if Chrishell’s new love is the reason she’s missing out on listings, and Christine, who is still on bad terms with Mary and Heather, finds an ally in newcomer Chelsea Lazkani, who vows to “take over” the market with her new bestie.

That friendship may be short-lived as the stakes become higher when Chelsea fights for a permanent desk at the firm.

Selling Sunset season 5 premieres on Netflix, April 22.