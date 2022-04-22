'Selling Sunset' Star Emma Hernan Says Ben Affleck Reached Out to Her on a Dating App

Ben Affleck "may or may not have" asked Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan to "grab ... coffee a few times." That's the claim the luxury real estate agent made in the new season of the hit Netflix show.

During a chat with one of her BFFs, Chrishell Stause, the 30-year-old agent and entrepreneur played coy while teasing that the Oscar winner reached out to her on the exclusive dating app, Raya. At the mere mention of the dating app, Stause recalls the Tender Bar star going viral in April 2021 after it was revealed he was looking to meet someone on the dating app.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

That's when Hernan makes the revelation about Affleck reaching out to her, while adding that his opening line had something to do with their hometown of Boston. Stause, all giggly, then sifts through Hernan's phone reading the messages he sent to her, in which Affleck allegedly asked Hernan out but she declined, albeit gently.

"You could've foiled Bennifer," Stause quipped. "He was on the hunt!"

Affleck, of course, would later get back together with Jennifer Lopez and become engaged. He's since been back on the hunt, but this time it's for a house, not a mate.

As for Hernan, season 5 will reveal sparks are flying between the empanada queen and her property developer/friend, Micah, as they bond over their relentless pursuit for success, family and tequila.

"Me and Micah definitely have something special," she tells ET. "We're definitely still enjoying each other's company."