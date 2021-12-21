'Selling Sunset' Stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Call It Quits

The couple has ended their relationship, five months after going public with their romance, Oppenheim confirmed in a statement posted on his Instagram story on Tuesday. ET has reached out to Stause and Oppenheim's reps for comment. People was first to report the split.

"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," his statement opened. "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had and it was the happiest and the most fulfilling relationship of my life. While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another. Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."

Jason Oppenheim/Instagram story

Stause and Oppenheim made their relationship official in late July when Stause shared a series of PDA-filled vacation photos on Instagram.

"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Oppenheim, who owns the real estate company The Oppenheim Group that Stause works for, confirmed in a statement to ET at the time. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

They were most recently seen together in an Instagram video Stause posted earlier this week of the two of them in the makeup trailer as they wrapped filming on season 5 of Selling Sunset. The now-former couple also spent Thanksgiving serving meals to the homeless at the Los Angeles Mission.

Their romance was not featured in the fourth season of Selling Sunset, but a teaser for the upcoming run of episodes directly acknowledged it.

“We’re not criminals. We’re not doing anything wrong,” Stause says in the season 5 promo, which features reactions from their Selling Sunset co-stars (many of them stunned by the new inter-office sparks) and a scene where Stause and Oppenheim lock lips during a group dinner.

Ahead of the season 4 premiere, Oppenheim opened up about filming their romance for the Netflix series, revealing that they began harboring feelings for each other during the most recent season.

“While I'm not someone who's very comfortable kind of sharing as much as the other women, my personal life, I'm very comfortable with Chrishell... If there's one person on the planet I think I'd be comfortable putting my relationship out there with, on camera, it's her. So she's made it easier on me, and we get into it,” he told ET about sharing his personal life on-camera for the first time. “And there are definitely some scenes that are very personal, but I found myself to be way more comfortable than I thought I would be.”

While co-hosting ET in November, Stause said she’s never “had a situation [like this] happen before, where I became best friends with someone first.” Because of that, “it’s been freeing. I’m my complete, whole self -- good, bad, different and whatever."

Oppenheim previously dated Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald, while Stause was married to This Is Us' Justin Hartley for four years. They tied the knot in 2017, and their divorce was finalized in January. After the breakup, Stause was linked to Keo Motsepe, though she and the Dancing With the Stars pro called it quits in February.

