'Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Reveals Plan to Adopt a Baby

Making plans for the future. Chrishell Stause is opening up about wanting to adopt while clapping back at critics.

The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her partner, G Flip, holding hands and smiling. However, she took issue with one critic and took to her Instagram story to address their comment, "You didn't want to have children?"

"Please stop asking me this," Stause wrote. "At least this one didn't include hate I refuse to give a voice to by reposting."

"I plan on adopting," Stause added. "I understand being on Selling Sunset entitles people to questions & my life in a way. But I am tired of this question. Thank you for the love & support to others."

"I fell in love with a person. It's not that scandalous. Love is a beautiful thing," Stause added.

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Stause has been dating G Flip for the past several months, and their romance comes after Stause ended her relationship with Jason Oppenheim, reportedly for their different views on having children in the future.

She addressed this irreconcilable difference during a subsequent post, when another commenter wrote, "I don't think it was hate. I think your fans are a little confused because you were so set on making your own family and now you're like I'm living my best life leave me alone lol."

"I was looking to make a family with someone that wanted one as well. And if someone doesn't know if they will ever even want to have a child and is not open to adoption, then those are two things that don't align for me," Stause shared. "Nothing but love for my last relationship."

"But now I am going back to posting about my day. If you don't understand after this answer, then that's ok. You don't need to. Just know I am very happy and so is everyone involved," she added.

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

