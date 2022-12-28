'Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Shares Look Inside Christmas With Partner G Flip in Australia

Merry Christmas in the summertime! Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause shared a glimpse of her southern hemisphere holiday with partner G Flip.

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from sunny Australia!" Stause wrote. "I hope you all are feeling the love-sending lots your way 🎄🥰😘"

Stause paired the caption with a carousel of photos featuring an evening party, oceanside hikes and several koala videos.

Prior to the holidays, Stause most recently made headlines after taking to Twitter to complain about the People's Choice Awards allegedly not allowing her to bring G Flip as her date.

"I am on the sauce a bit so I will prob regret this later. BUT people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards. I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. Wtf," Stause wrote. "Sure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly fu."

Stause also claimed that some of her co-stars had been allowed to bring non-cast plus ones, but she -- despite being nominated individually for Best Reality Star and as a group with her cast -- was denied.

In September, Stause praised her partner, who is non-binary, in a birthday tribute post to G Flip, writing, "Imagine you took all of the things you love about an emotionally intelligent secure man, and all the things you love about a strong loving caring woman, and blended them together to make one magical human. Oh and it would be cool if they could also be a sexy musical genius that is hilarious and maybe give them a hot Australian accent too because why not.🤯"