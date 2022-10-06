'Selling Tampa’s Rena Frazier Welcomes 5th Baby With Husband Anddrikk Frazier

Rena Frazier's family just got its newest member! The Selling Tampa star welcomed her fifth child, fourth with husband Anddrikk Frazier, on June 10.

Rena shared the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday alongside a video of the newborn yawning. "He’s here," she captioned the post with a red heart emoji. "6/10/22."

Rena also revealed the name she and Anddrikk chose for their son: Aero Jaden Frazier.

The Tampa Bay realtor -- who shares daughters Aja, Alivia and Aryn with Anddrikk and has an older daughter, Ariana, from a previous relationship -- announced her pregnancy in February, telling fans this is her last child.

"Making room for our fifth (and final 😅) addition to the bunch," she captioned a family photo, which was missing Ariana. "We are overjoyed to be welcoming a baby boy in June. This pregnancy has been different in so many ways. Thank you to @parents @kindredbyparents and @kellyglassthejournalist for telling my story from being the teenage mother of an infant in college to juggling a full house and career with one on the way."

In the aforementioned interview with Parents Kindred, Rena confirmed that after four girls, she was going to be a boy mom. "I knew I wanted a big family," she explained. "We wanted five, and I honestly wasn't even sure if we could because I'm in my early 40s," she noted. "I am pregnant with my last, and knowing that this is my last and it being a boy, there's just all kinds of emotions surrounding that."

Days before Rena and Anddrikk welcomed their son, the pair celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary.

Rena commemorated the milestone life event by sharing a wedding photo of her and her husband on Instagram.

Anddrikk, meanwhile, honored his wife in a beautiful video tribute.

"Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful person on earth and the woman of my dreams," he wrote. "My rock, my ride or die, my everything. I love you."