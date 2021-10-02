SeraLabs Founder and CEO Nancy Duitch Talks Her Health, Wellness and Beauty Products Loved by Nicole Kidman

Nancy Duitch, founder and CEO of SeraLabs and Chief Strategic Officer of CURE Pharmaceutical, has been focused on health and wellness her whole life.

The businesswoman lost both her sister and brother in their early 20’s to the heart condition Long QT syndrome, which Duitch discovered she had inherited as well.

Because of this, Duitch has been on beta blockers for the past 28 years that keep her from undergoing elective surgery, but what hasn’t stopped is her goal of wanting to look and feel her absolute best.

To do so, Duitch launched SeraLabs, a premiere health and wellness brand that offers anti-aging essentials and more.

“I have focused my entire career working on solution-based health, wellness and beauty products that will produce results without the need for surgery or other drastic measures,” Duitch tells ET.

“Our proprietary formulas were created by a female development team with all ages and skin types in mind. Our products also have rejuvenating anti-aging active ingredients, which have all been clinically tested, so you receive the highest quality and best value from our line,” she continues.

Seratopical by SeraLabs

“Nicole first discovered CBD when she had an ankle injury. She uses our Rapid Soothing Crème, which is a non-messy roll on that provides quick relief for occasional muscle and joint pain and she loves this product,” Duitch explains.

“She [also] loves our skincare products and felt confident in sending them to her close friends as a holiday gift. We are thrilled to see so many positive reactions on social media,” she adds.

The line’s other top sellers include the Radiant Glow Facial Oil, Love Your Eyes eye serum and Super Booster Serum.

Beyond including these essentials and more in her own self-care routine, Duitch relies on a full mind, body and soul approach when it comes to wellness.

“I’m a firm believer that beauty comes from within, but I also like knowing SeraLabs can help women and men feel beautiful on the outside too,” the entrepreneur shares.

“What I find therapeutic is walking my Siberian Husky, Jack, every morning at 7:00 am before I go to work, having an extra-large iced tea to get me going along with our Nutri-Strip Energy Strip, eating healthy and spending time with my family," she says.

ET readers can get 20% off the SeraLabs website using the promo code etonline20.