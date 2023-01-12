Shakira’s Latest Song Seemingly Addresses Ex Gerard Piqué's New Romance

Shakira is letting her music do all the talking. The 45-year-old Colombian singer recently released the song, "BZRP Music Session #53," with Argentine DJ Bizarrap -- and fans can't help but wonder if she's singing about her ex, 35-year-old former soccer pro Gerard Piqué.

Shakira and Piqué -- who are parents to 7-year-old Sasha and 9-year-old Milan -- broke up last year, and now he's dating 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

"You left me as a neighbor to the mother-in-law, with the press at the door and the debt at the IRS," Shakira sings in lyrics translated to English, seemingly addressing her tax fraud case in Spain.

Prosecutors in Spain are seeking a prison term of eight years and two months, as well as a fine of about $25 million, if Shakira is convicted, the Associated Press reported in July 2022. The six-count indictment against the singer accuses her of failing to pay the Spanish government about $15 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014, per the outlet. Though Shakira listed her official residence those years as the Bahamas, prosecutors allege that she spent more than half that time in Spain and should've paid taxes in the country.

"You thought you'd hurt me, but you made me tougher. Women don't cry anymore, women invoice," Shakira sings in her new track before seemingly addressing Piqué's new relationship. "No hard feelings, baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement. I don't even know what happened to you. You're so weird that I can't even tell you apart. I'm worth two 22's. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

Later in the song, she croons, "I've outgrown you and that's why you're with a girl just like you."

In an interview with Elle last year, Shakira called her split from Piqué "incredibly difficult." She told the magazine that their relationship that once felt "sacred" was "turned into something vulgarized and cheapened" by the scandalous headlines surrounding their split. She said it was "probably the darkest hour of my life."

"Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children," Shakira noted. "We have a job to do for these two incredible boys, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved. And I hope and would appreciate if we were given the space to do that privately."

When asked about what ultimately led her to split from Piqué, Shakira seemed to cite the sacrifices she made career-wise for their family.

"I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles," she shared. "And it was a sacrifice of love. Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us."

This latest song might be one of many that will be about Shakira's breakup. "In my case, I think that writing music is like going to the shrink, only cheaper [laughs]. It just helps me process my emotions and make sense of them," she told Elle. "And it helps me to heal. I think it’s the best medicine, and along with the love of my family and my kids that sustains me, music and writing music is definitely one of those tools -- one of the few tools I have for survival in extreme conditions."