Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Pack on the PDA During Hawaiian Getaway

Looks like things are heating up between Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green!

The pair was spotted closing out 2020 by packing on the PDA in Hawaii, seemingly paying no mind to onlookers. The romantic getaway comes just one week after Burgess, 35, and Green, 47, first sparked romance rumors.

The Dancing With the Stars pro showed off her incredibly fit figure in a string bikini, while Green (who announced his split from wife Megan Fox last May after 10 years of marriage) sported multi-colored beach shorts and went shirtless. In the steamy pics obtained by E! News, the new couple can be seen hugging, kissing and holding hands on the beach.

At one point, Green even took his phone out to capture some stunning photos of the Australian dancer modeling in the sand. It appears Burgess later posted one of them to Instagram, captioning it, "How does one begin to sum up a year that has been equal parts devastating and incredible?"

"The state of the world and the global experience of 2020 aside, I feel like this was the year when many of my lessons truly clicked. When what I have been practicing and preaching finally just became what is. I feel more myself, more settled, more focused, more clear than I think I ever have," she continued. "More connected to me than I ever have. Because of that, I see things coming into my world that I have been manifesting for a long time. I believe that’s because I am finally ready for them. The Universe... she knows. She always has."

Just a few days prior, Burgess captioned another vacay pic, "First vacation in a long time, best vacation in a lifetime. ♥️ Sending you all love. Stay safe and stay healthy. 2021 let’s go."

For his part, Green also shared two pics to his own account. He and Burgess have yet to post any photos together.

"Aside from my kids nothing reconnects me to life like the sound of the ocean," Green, who shares three kids with Fox, wrote, with the second post reading, "Happy New Year to everyone!! Let’s all find the connection to love and togetherness again :)."

While speaking to ET via Zoom in April, Burgess admitted that one thing she's been "really private" about in recent years is her dating life.

"I used to share everything, up until I was about 30 and my last long-term relationship ended," she said. "Because it's hard, even in your own circle of family and friends. You want to have your own opinion, not everyone else's opinion. You don't want to be over-influenced by what other people think about the decisions or the choices you're making. And so that's something that I've kept pretty private for a while."

"I'm down to talk about growing up, the environment, the mommy-daddy issues that we all have, acne, all the things that we go through," she continued. "But dating is just the one thing that I find really difficult to share."

Burgess added, however, that once she knows "it's for real," she won't be able "to shut up about it."

"It's just that, like, process of finding him, you know?" she explained.

Hear more in the video below: