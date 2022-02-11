Sharon Stone Reveals She Has a Large Fibroid Tumor That Was Initially Misdiagnosed

Sharon Stone is opening up about her health. The 64-year-old actress took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she has a large fibroid tumor, which was initially misdiagnosed.

"Just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure. This time double epidural," Stone wrote. "[With] worsening pain went for a SECOND OPINION: I have a large fibroid tumor that must come out."

"Ladies in particular: Don't get blown off," she continued. "GET A SECOND OPINION. It can save your life."

Stone concluded her post by addressing her health once more, revealing, "I'll be down for 4-6 weeks for full recovery. Thx for your care. It's all good."

Per Mayo Clinic, uterine fibroids are noncancerous growths of the uterus that can cause pelvic pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, frequent urination and, rarely, acute pain.

This is far from the first health scare Stone has suffered during her life. In her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone revealed she had surgery to remove tumors from her breasts in the '90s and suffered a stroke in 2001.

Then, in a June 2022 comment on Instagram, Stone revealed that she's had nine miscarriages throughout her life.

"We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss," she wrote. "I lost nine children by miscarriage. It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure."

"Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need," she continued, "female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort."