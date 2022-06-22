Shawn Mendes Is 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' in First Trailer

Get ready to raise your voice and sing along with Lyle the crocodile. The official trailer for the film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile was released on Wednesday, giving the world the first look at the caviar-loving, singing croc who has taken up residence in the attic of the Primm family’s home.

The trailer begins with Stevie Wonder’s “Sir Duke” playing loudly as Lyle sings from upstairs. If the CGI croc’s voice sounds familiar, that’s because it belongs to Shawn Mendes.

Based on the book series by Bernard Waber, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile tells the story about the Primm Family -- played by Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy and Winslow Fegley -- who start a new chapter in New York City.

Their son has trouble adjusting to his new life. But things change when he discovers and forms a friendship with Lyle, the croc who lives in their attic, and loves music, caviar and taking baths.

As the family begins to adjust to life with Lyle, the croc’s existence is threatened by the family’s neighbor, Mr. Grumps (Bret Gelman), and must work alongside Lyle’s owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to prove that music can unite everyone, and family can come from the most unexpected places.

Mendes not only voices Lyle, but performs original songs written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriters behind The Greatest Showman. On Wednesday, the 23-year-old “Stiches” singer celebrated the trailer's release.

“so proud to be a part of @lylelylecrocodilemovie,” he wrote on Instagram. “i’ve always been in awe of the work that @pasekandpaul do & it was also a dream working with the entire Lyle team. Javier, Constance and the entire cast are magical, I can’t wait for you all to see this film x.”

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile hits theaters exclusively Oct. 7.