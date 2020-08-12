Shawn Mendes Reacts to 2015 Camila Cabello Clip, Says He Was in Denial and 'In Love'

Though Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are definitely an item now, they weren't always forthcoming about their feelings for one another. The 22-year-old "Treat You Better" singer appeared on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden where the British host shared a 2015 clip of Mendes and Cabello denying they had ever dated or hooked up.

Cringing and watching through his fingers, Mendes and fellow guest Matthew McConaughey laughed about the clip.

"It's hard, it's really hard," Mendes told Corden of seeing the clip. "I had to take some real deep breaths. I hear Matthew McConaughey in the back of my head saying, 'You're gonna be OK.'"

Mendes admitted that he was in denial at the time of the clip.

"'Cause I remember that. I didn't even accept that I was completely in love with her for another three years after that point, but it's so obvious on my face right there," he said.

The pair were first romantically linked in summer 2019 following their "Señorita" collaboration.

"I think three years after that [interview] was when I finally admitted [I was in love with her] and then another two years after that was when I decided to do something about it," Mendes shared. "So now this is where that took me. The timing worked out. But look at me now. We're good. Everything's amazing."

Mendes recently opened up to ET's Katie Krause, revealing that he and 23-year-old Cabello have talked about getting engaged.

"I think for me it's always been if I'm not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit. ...I really think when you know, you know," he told ET. "She's been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. ...At the same time, I know we are really young so I don't want to jump, like, insanely fast. But I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person."