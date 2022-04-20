Shawn Mendes Says He Worries Fans Will Think Less of Him If They 'See the Truth'

There was nothing holding Shawn Mendes back from expressing himself. On Tuesday, the 23-year-old singer gave his fans an update on his current feelings.

“Sometimes I ask myself what it is that I should be doing with my life and what I always hear in return is 'to tell the truth, to be the truth,' I feel like that’s a hard thing to do though,” Mendes wrote in a message on his notes app, posted to Twitter. "I'm afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me. So in those moments of feeling low I either put on a show or hide. The truth, in current form is a 23 year old who constantly feels like he’s either flying or drowning. Maybe that’s just what it is to be in your 20’s idk, or maybe that’s just me.”

The “Wonder” singer added that at times he cares about the public’s perception and sometimes he doesn’t.

“The truth is I really do wanna show up in the world as my 100% true honest unique self and not care what anyone thinks, sometimes I do,” Mendes wrote. “Sometimes I really don’t care what people think and I feel free. Most of the time it’s a struggle tho. That's the truth. The truth is even with so much success I still find it hard to feel like I’m not failing. Hyper focused on what I don’t have, forgetting to see all that I do. The truth is I’m overwhelmed and overstimulated. Lol.”

Mendes ended his note by telling fans that despite his feelings, he’s doing “OK.”

“The truth is ALSO that I'm OK. I’m just tryna tell and be the truth. I like to think that maybe me saying this might resonate with some people.”

Mendes followed up his tweet by reassuring fans that there is nothing to be upset or worried about, as he just wanted to keep them updated.

“I'm honestly so OK! I just wanna communicate with you guys in a real honest way,” he wrote. “So I just typed I [sic] big old note out for you lol.”

He added, "And I guess I'm like damn if I'm feeling this with all of the blessing I have I imagine there must be so many people feeling this and just don't want them to feel alone!"

im honestly so okay! i just wanna communicate with you guys in a real honest way. so i just typed i big old note out for you lol — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 20, 2022

The pop star hasn’t just been candid about his emotions online. Earlier this month, Mendes released his latest single, “When You’re Gone,” which was the first since his split with Camila Cabello.

During an interview with ET, Mendes opened up about his latest single reflecting his emotions.

"I think, in a lot of ways, it was just me kind of processing what it feels like to be on my own again, and processing what it feels like to learn how to cope and be there for myself," Mendes explained. "The original song was really a sad ballad and it ended up turning into an upbeat tempo kind of song, so it's interesting... I think if you can surround a song in a sonic soundscape that makes people excited, it allows people to listen more."

When it comes to the lyrics, Mendes wants his fans to have a special connection.

"Sharing music and sharing vulnerable lyrics has always been important to me, because potentially there's someone who's going through the exact same thing," he noted. "I think that it's kind of creating a world where somebody can feel related to and less alone."