'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': See the First Trailer for the Upcoming MCU Series

Get ready to meet She-Hulk! Disney+ released a new trailer and key art for the upcoming Marvel Studios series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, on Tuesday, which shows Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany stepping into the MCU as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk herself, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.

The nine-episode series will follow the titular hero as she navigates "the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk," Disney and Marvel said in their press release about the series, which was introduced by Maslany and Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige during Disney's Upfronts presentation.

The new trailer shows some humorous moments as Jennifer adjusts to her powers, including the fact that her triggers are anger and fear. "Those are like, the baseline of any woman just existing," she scoffs to Smart Hulk, played once again by MCU vet Mark Ruffalo.

Still, there are worries about what her abilities mean when it comes to measuring up to her cousin's heroics with the Avengers. "I'm not a superhero," Jennifer insists. "That is for billionaires and narcissists...and adult orphans, for some reason."

The nine-episode series, directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao as head writer, welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres Aug. 17 on Disney+.