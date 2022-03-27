Sheila E. Says She's 'Still in Shock' Over Taylor Hawkins' Death (Exclusive)

Sheila E. is reacting to the death of Foo Fighters' drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died Friday at the age of 50 in Bogotá, Colombia. On the Oscars red carpet Sunday, Sheila E. said she was still "in shock" over Hawkins' untimely death.

"Devastated," she told ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, "because we just played together not long ago. And he's an amazing drummer. So kind, so generous. His laughter, his smile. He walks into the room and you're like, 'Taylor!' He's just... I mean, I don't even know what to say or how to feel. I'm kind of still in shock. I'm trying to get through this and then go, 'Wait a minute, what's happening?'"

When asked if she and the All-Star Band, who are set to perform during Sunday's telecast (the other members include Adam Blackstone, Travis Barker and Robert Glasper), would have a moment of remembrance for Hawkins, Sheila E. admitted she didn't think that was going to be the case.

"I hope so," she said of the Oscars possibly adding in a last-minute tribute into the program. "It's sad."

Sheila E. shared that Hawkins' bandmates, Dave Grohl and company, are "broken." "It's just really hard," she said.

After news of Hawkins' death, she posted a message on Twitter expressing her sadness over losing one of her "favorite drummers."

"I am devastated to hear the news of one of my favorite drummers Taylor Hawkins has passed," she tweeted Friday. "Blessings to the family and to the band. I’m so sorry for your loss. Taylor you will be missed!"

I am devastated to hear the news of one of my favorite drummers Taylor Hawkins has passed. Blessings to the family and to the band. I’m so sorry for your loss. Taylor you will be missed! 💔💔💜💜🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #taylorhawkins #foofighters #drummer pic.twitter.com/FJAFQOa76X — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) March 26, 2022

The Foo Fighters released a statement Friday announcing Hawkins' death, hours before they were to take the stage at the Festival Estereo Picnic.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time," the band's message read.

The 94th Academy Awards air live coast-to-coast Sunday, March 27 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.