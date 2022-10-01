Shelley Duvall Returning to Acting 20 Years After Announcing Retirement

More than 20 years after her last movie, The Shining star Shelley Duvall is returning to acting.

The actress is set to star in The Forest Hills, an indie horror-thriller from writer-director Scott Goldberg, Deadline reports.

Also starring Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez and Dee Wallace, the film follows "a disturbed man who is tormented by nightmarish visions, after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains." Duvall will play the mother of the mentally and emotionally disturbed Rico (Mendez), who serves as his inner voice.

"We are huge fans of The Shining and it’s honestly one of my favorite horror movies of all time, up there with John Carpenter’s Halloween and George A. Romero’s Day of the Dead with the dark tones they delivered in their movies, along with perfect scores and elements that make them my personal favorites," Goldberg said. "Shelley contributed to The Shining being an absolute masterpiece by giving her all, and performing in a way that really showcased the fear and horror of a mother in isolation."

Duvall made her acting debut in Brewster McCloud in 1970 after being discovered by director Robert Altman. She had acclaimed leading roles in films like Popeye and The Shining and won Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival for her role in the 1977 drama 3 Women. In the 1980s, she went into producing television programming for children and youth, earning two Primetime Emmy Award nominations

In 2002, Duvall appeared in her final film, Manna From Heaven, before announcing her retirement from acting. She resurfaced on the Dr. Phil show in 2016 and got candid about her struggles with mental health, saying, "I'm very sick... I need help."