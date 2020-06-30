Sia Is a Grandmother After Adopting Two 18-Year-Olds Last Year

Sia became a mom and a grandmother in the span of a year!

In May, the 44-year-old singer revealed that she had adopted two males last year when they were 18 years old and "aging out of the foster care system."

On Zane Lowe's Apple Music show this week, Sia shared that she's now a "f**king grandma!"

"My youngest son just had two babies," she announced. "I'm just immediately horrified. No, I'm cool. They call me 'Nana.' I'm trying to get them to call me 'Lovey,' like Kris [Jenner]. I'm like, 'Call me Lovey.'"

The Australian pop star also disclosed why she decided to adopt her two sons and what a joy it has been to have them in her family.

"They were aging out of the care system. They have until they're 21, but they were both 18 when I adopted them. I'm a little bit jaded now after investigating the foster system as much as I have done in the last year," she told Zane. "It's failing us. Not in my experience, in my sons' experience. They've been in 18 different locations in their 18 years. Started out as a pretty massive roller coaster. They told me one thing, I discovered another. But I just stayed really like a kind of Al-Anon Ninja. I just kept really strong boundaries."

Sia also talked about what it's been like to parent two guys who are basically grown. "I would say, 'You could do this, or you could go back to where you came from,' which is not a nice life," she explained. "It's not a good life, and I'd say, 'I'm doing this because I'm your mother. I love you. I have no other agenda other than the fact that I love you. I don't want to see you in prison. I don't want to see you as that five percent that's in prison.'"

Sia shared that both her children are in "trauma programs" and one "recently came out."

"He's just blossoming and is the light of my life. I love him so much," she said of her son.

As for her youngest, Sia confided that he's still "processing" the trauma he's been through but she has high hopes for him.

"I really pray that he can manage, because it took me until I was 41, I think, to deal with my early developmental trauma. And I don't want that for them, but you can't force anyone," she said. "Trauma has to come out when you're in a safe environment, when you're ready, psychologically ready. So, I'm just trying to do my best for them."

Sia got emotional talking about how her sons have opened her eyes to her own white privilege.

"I'm embarrassed. I'm embarrassed that it took me to adopt two Black sons to really understand what they go through on a daily basis," she admitted. "There are things to do. We can actually act, and we can actually try and get justice for Breonna Taylor, and Elijah McClain, just that there's actually, we can have an effect. We don't have to just feel sad and guilt."

Sia added, "I am fully aware of how much I've experienced white privilege, [and] now I have these two Black sons who tell me how it really is."

In addition to talking about her personal life, Sia opened up about how she's now semi-retired from the music industry. "I understand what my function is. I understand, and I'm grateful that I was able to be helpful to some people along the way, that I've been able to be of service, that I've been able to use my platform for good," she shared. "I'm grateful that it has also afforded me the resources to be able to donate a lot of money to different charities and also to adopt two children and send them to very costly trauma treatments that a normal person wouldn't be able to do. And that's what I'm grateful for now."

As for the future of her career, the singer said, "I have reached my professional and my personal goals, and I'm at a very interesting place. ...I've now reached my personal goals. I don't really have any single left. I guess I'm in semi-retirement, maybe?"