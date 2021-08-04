'Siesta Key' Star Madisson Hausburg Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Ish Soto

It's an exciting day for Madisson Hausburg and her fiancé, Ismael "Ish" Soto!

The Siesta Key star took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that the two are expecting their first child together. Hausburg announced the news with two sweet photos of Soto cradling her baby bump, accompanied by a video from an ultrasound.

"Mom and Dad 💕👶," she captioned the post. "January 1 2022."

Hausburg revealed via her Instagram Stories that she's currently "19 weeks" pregnant. Meanwhile, Soto also took to his own Instagram to share the baby news.

"We are so excited!" he gushed. "I love you so much!!! You’re going to be the best mom!!! 👶🏽❤️."

"I LOVE YOU AND OUR BABY SOOOO MUCH!!!" Hausburg replied.

The exciting news comes nearly a year after news broke that Soto (who is more than 20 years older than Hausburg) proposed to the reality star. Speaking to ET just days after the big reveal, the two opened up about wedding planning and starting a family one day.

"Obviously I'm looking at Instagram for inspiration and stuff and, like, wedding dresses, but I can't lock down a date or a venue right now," Hausburg said, referring to restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. "The only thing I know for sure is I want, like, a winter holiday wedding. Just because I think it's so magical around Christmastime, so I really want that."

At the time, Hausburg said she anticipated their future would be "wedding before baby."

"I don't need to rush it," she explained. "But yeah, it's definitely still a conversation and something that is going to happen for sure."

"I'm looking forward to it," added Soto. "You know, I think Madisson's going to be an amazing mother and I couldn't have asked for a better partner."

