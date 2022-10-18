Sigourney Weaver Teases 'Amazing,' Highly Anticipated ‘Avatar’ Sequel 13 Years Later (Exclusive)

This next journey to Pandora is going to be an epic ride. Sigourney Weaver says she can't wait for the world to finally see what's been in the works in the 13 years since the first Avatar hit theaters.

Weaver walked the red carpet at the 2022 Elle Women in Hollywood gala at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Monday, and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about the hotly anticipated sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

"It's a hell of a movie," Weaver said, in awe. "It is an amazing story. A very emotional story, a very personal story, related to [director] Jim Cameron... and a great cast!"

Weaver joins Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Giovanni Ribisi and Michelle Yeoh, among many others in the sci-fi epic. And Weaver herself is playing a different role than the one she played in the first film.

"I get to play a 14 year old girl!" Weaver explained excitedly. In The Way of Water, Weaver stars as one of the young Na'vi.

"I just love everyone in it, and I'm so excited to let it go into the world," she continued. "I think it's these films are about our planet, even though they're far away from us."

Teasing the story with just three words, Weaver described the forthcoming sequel as "wondrous," "compelling," and "exhilarating."

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to hit theaters December 16, 2022, with three subsequent sequels set to debut in 2024, 2026 and 2028.