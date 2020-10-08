Simon Cowell Speaks Out After Surgery Following Electric Bike Accident

Simon Cowell is sharing some advice with fans after breaking his back in a biking accident. ET learned on Sunday that Cowell underwent six hours of overnight surgery on Saturday, after breaking his back in a number of places.

He took to social media on Sunday evening to address the incident.

“Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” the America’s Got Talent judge tweeted. “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.”

“And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors,” Cowell, 60, added. “Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone. Simon.”

Cowell’s son, Eric, and brother, Adam, were with him when he fell off his electric bike. During surgery he underwent a number of procedures and fusions, including having a metal rod inserted in his back.

ET has learned that doctors have said it's a bad injury, but Cowell is very lucky.

"Simon has broken his back in a number of places in a fall from his bike whilst testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home in Malibu with his family,” a rep for the British star told ET. “He was taken to hospital where they operated overnight (Saturday). He's under observation and is doing fine."

Cowell will not participate in Tuesday and Wednesday's live telecasts of America's Got Talent.

On Sunday, fellow AGT judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara took to social media to wish him well.

"I'm next to Simon's trailer... I just wanted to say I miss you Simon and get well soon!" Heidi Klum said on her Instagram Story. "It's very sad."

"Wishing you a speedy recovery @simoncowell," the supermodel wrote alongside a photo of herself, Vergara and Mandel posing together from a distance -- and keeping a spot open for Cowell.

Sofia Vergara shared the same photo on her Instagram, writing, "We miss our boss!! Come back fast @simoncowell!!🚑 🚑."

