Simone Biles Goes Instagram Official With NFL Player Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles has gotten back in the dating game. The Olympic gymnast introduced the world to her new boyfriend, NFL pro Jonathan Owens.

The 23-year-old four-time Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans star made their relationship Instagram official on Sunday, sharing a cute pair of playful, romantic snapshots.

The first photo shows Biles sitting in front of Owens as the pair simile for the camera, while the second pic shows Owens giving his ladylove a kiss on the neck.

"It’s just us 🤎" Biles captioned the slideshow post.

Biles also shared a few snaps of their low-key day together to her Instagram story, during which she enjoyed a nice glass of red wine and they listened to some music and baked brownies while lounging around.

She also shared another pic showing them standing side-by-side for a pic, as Owens wrapped his arm around her shoulders.

Simone Biles/Instagram

For his part, Owens reposted the same snapshots of himself and Biles to his own Instagram story, and captioned them with adoring heart emojis.

The pair first sparked romance rumors late last month, when Biles posted a photo to her Instagram story celebrating Owens' 25th birthday.

The pic showed Owens giving Biles a piggyback ride, and Biles captioned it "Happy 25th birthday. Hope this year brings you everything you want & more."

Biles confirmed back in early July, in her interview with Vogue, that she and her longtime boyfriend, Stacey Ervin Jr., had called it quits after more then three years of dating.

Biles and Ervin Jr., who is also a gymnast, broke up in early March, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and Biles said of the split, "It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it. But it was for the best."