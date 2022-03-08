Simone Biles Goes Wedding Dress Shopping -- and Says Yes to More Than One Style

Simone Biles has said yes to the dress(es)! The Olympian revealed that not only has she chosen her dress for her wedding day, but she's chosen a second dress to go along with it.

On Saturday, Biles posted two photos of herself at the Galia Lahav bridal shop in Los Angeles. The first photo shows her holding a framed sign that reads, "I said yes to the dress at Galia Lahav LA," while the second shot features her posing in front of white angel wings and two dresses on their hangers.

"Said yes to the dress(es) 🤍💍🕊," she captioned the post.

The Instagram page for the Galia Lahav shop also shared glimpses of Biles' shopping trip, showing the athlete in several wedding gowns that were "not the chosen ones, but a sneak peek" from her visit.

On her Instagram Story, Biles explained that she actually chose two dresses, writing that one of the dresses was "the first dress I tried on" and the other was "about 8 in."

Simone Biles Instagram Story

She also revealed that she "just knew" she was going to marry fiancé Jonathan Owens, the day after she met him.

"So fun fact, the day after I met Jonathan, I told my bestfriend [sic] Rachael that I was going to marry him… I just knew," she wrote.

Simone Biles Instagram Story

The 24-year-old gymnast revealed her engagement to the 26-year-old Houston Texans safety on Feb. 15. Biles posted a slideshow of photos that showed Owens proposing in a gazebo in Houston, Texas. She wore a black mini dress and her beau sported a gray suit. She also shared a video of her new oval-cut diamond ring, which features a diamond-encrusted band.

During an appearance on the Today show, Biles gushed that the ring was "definitely my most prized possession now and I'm always wearing it. It definitely beats a gold medal."

As for the proposal, Owens said he'd been planning it since December, and knew Biles was the one just one month into their relationship in 2020.

"I thought it might happen this year, but definitely not on Valentine's Day." Biles admitted. "So that's why it was such a shock. The way he set everything up was just so seamless."

Owens chimed in, "She thought it was a normal day."