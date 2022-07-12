Simone Biles Reveals She Was Offered a Coloring Book on Flight: 'I'm 25'

Simone Biles may be a gymnastics GOAT, but she's still balancing some tricky situations. Biles recently revealed that a flight attendant had mistaken her for a child and offered her a coloring book.

The 4-foot-8-inch athlete shared what happened on her Instagram Story last week, writing, "not the flight attendant trying to give me a coloring book when I board.....I said 'no I'm good I'm 25.'"

Instagram

Despite the honest mistake, Biles should probably be more than recognizable by now. She's an alum of two Olympic games, where she's taken home four gold medals and is now the most decorated gymnast, man or woman, of all time. Earlier this month, she received the 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden.

Biles was recognized for both her athletic prowess and her advocacy for athletes, foster children, and victims of sexual assault. Most notably, she has been outspoken about her experience as a survivor of sexual assault by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Last month, she and dozens of other former gymnasts sued the FBI for failing to stop the now-convicted sports doctor when the agency first received allegations against him. Together, they are seeking over $1 billion.

Biles' fiancé, Jonathan Owens, also attended the White House ceremony, taking a moment to celebrate his wife-to-be on Instagram.

"You're one of the strongest people I know and are so deserving, I'm so blessed to be able to experience this with you. You motivate me more everyday to be the best version of myself. Such a inspiration, I love you so much babe," Owens wrote on Instagram.

The couple announced their engagement in February, one day after Valentines Day.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned a series of photos on Instagram. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."