Singer and YouTube Personality Poppy Celebrates Her Engagement

Congrats are in order for songstress and YouTube star Poppy! A rep for the 25-year-old social media personality has confirmed to ET that she is engaged.

Poppy, whose real name is Moriah Rose Pereira, also shared the happy news on Twitter on Thursday, by posting three emojis -- a ring, a bride and a party icon.

She also alluded to the engagement with an Instagram story showing a unique ring on her wedding finger on Wednesday. She tagged presumed fiance Eric Ghoste, aka Ghostemane, in the photo.The post prompted a Reddit thread questioning whether she was engaged and speculating about her wedding.

“I think we can all agree the wedding dress is probably going to be absolutely nuts if it happens,” wrote one user.

Instagram/Poppy

The musician’s fiancé appears to have been laying low, with no couples photos on her Instagram account.

Earlier in the week, the singer’s tour with the Deftones was confirmed to have been rescheduled to 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The shows were originally scheduled to take place this summer.

See more on the latest celebrity engagements below.