'Sister Wives' Alum Logan Brown Marries Longtime Girlfriend Michelle Petty

A gorgeous October wedding! Sister Wives alum Logan Brown has tied the knot with longtime love Michelle Petty!

Logan's mom, Sister Wives star Janelle Brown celebrated her son's special night with some sweet snapshots she shared to her Instagram stories.

One photo featured Janelle smiling brightly while standing next to her six children, with her new daughter-in-law standing right beside her.

"My kids," Janelle captioned the post. "And the new bride and groom. Some of us are already sweating from the legendary brown family dancing at events."

Janelle Brown/Instagram

She also shared a snapshot of herself and her former sister wife, Christine Brown, which she captioned, "Christine and I at Logan and Michelle’s wedding last night. Such a beautiful day."

Janelle Brown/Instagram

Christine brought along her own daughters, Gwendlyn, Aspyn, Truely and Ysabel, as well as Aspyn’s husband, Mitch Thompson.

Christine's son, and Logan's half-brother, Paedon Brown, also shared a snapshot from the wedding, posing with a few of his other siblings and family members.

"Had a great time with some great family at @logantbro and @_michellepetty wedding!!!" he wrote.

Logan -- the son of Janelle and Kody Brown -- first proposed to Michelle in September 2017.

The pair had already been dating for three years before getting engaged, and opened up on the show about intending to have a long engagement to allow them both time to finish getting their degrees and establishing careers. Brown went on to get his Masters degree from UNLV in Business Administration, and the pair live and work near Las Vegas.

Congrats to the happy couple!