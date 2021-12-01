'Sister Wives': Kody Is Heartbroken Over Family Issues, and Strain in Marriage to Christine (Exclusive)

Kody and Christine Brown's marital issues are on full display on Sister Wives. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode, Kody and Christine discuss their future as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on the Brown family.

"Since the pandemic has hit, Kody is in a really bad place mentally and emotionally because he's having trouble getting wives to agree with him on what to do as far as COVID and how to handle it," Robyn Brown, one of Cody's other wives, tells cameras. "He's having one issue after another with them and also, they're not working with him on things, so he can't go see him as much. Because I'm sticking to what it is that he wants to do as far as COVID, I'm seeing him the most."

Robyn getting more time with Kody appears to be a sore subject for several of the wives, including Christine, who shares that the couple's issues have been ongoing.

"Kody and I have been struggling for a while. We're not close. It was actually painful, emotionally to be there, to be honest. It's hard to see him with everybody. It's really hard to see him in functional marriages when we don't have one. It sucks," Christine admits.

"It's terribly awkward. It's just the place that Christine and I are in," Kody adds. "We're in a terribly awkward place. This is not the experience of people who are soulmates or people who even love and respect each other in a deep way. This is an experience of distance."

Despite their ongoing issues, and no real resolution in sight, Christine still hopes that Kody can be in attendance for his daughter's surgery, something he's apprehensive about doing due to the risks of the pandemic.

"I'm just having regret 'cause the whole damn situation is breaking my heart," an emotional Kody admits. "The whole thing with Isabelle doing the surgery, and the whole thing with my family and this disparity in behavior during COVID, is really, really, really hard on our family."

Last month, Kody and Christine announced that they were splitting up after 25 years together.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine said in a statement. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

She went on to address her followers in the caption, thanking them for their understanding and compassion during this difficult time.

Kody addressed Christine's decision to leave in a statement of his own, writing, "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," he said. "We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her."

He continued, "Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

The exes share son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

Christine entered the Brown family's plural marriage in 1994. At the time, Kody was already married to first wife, Meri Brown, and second wife, Janelle Brown. Robyn Brown became Kody's fourth wife in 2010.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET on TLC.