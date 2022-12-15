'Sister Wives': Meri Brown Confirms Marriage to Kody Is Over, Leaving Him With One Wife

The clip begins with Kody talking to the cameras and sharing where he stands with his first wife.

"I don’t really consider myself married to Meri," Kody says during a confessional. "If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me."

Meri is then asked to reveal her feelings about his statements, which she says she finds hard -- seeing as he had a very negative reaction when Christine announced she was ending her marriage to him.

"It just doesn't make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, 'She just made this decision, we didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision' and then he says, 'No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri. Like, he just made the decision. I never heard him say that to me," she says to host Sukanya Krishnan.

Meri, 51, adds that Kody continued to lead her on about their marriage, when they first made the decision to initially move to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018.

"Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying. Our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, 'Cheers to new beginnings.' As opposed to this last anniversary he’s like, "I don’t even know why you called me, Meri. We’re not married, we’re not actually married."

Meri added that she spoke with Kody and posed the question of making the status of their relationship public, to which he disagreed.

"He says, 'No, I don’t want to address it. I don’t want that to be out there publicly because I don’t want that judgment.'"

The host once again asks Meri to clarify the status of her and Kody’s union, which she reiterates, "Well, he’s already made the decision."

However, she is not giving up hope, and sees a chance for reconciliation.

"I would. I definitely would be," she says about fixing her marriage. "I don’t think that he’s interested."

Before the clip ends, the host makes one final bombshell reveal, asking Meri if she is aware of a conversation that she had with Kody, where he expressed his desire to reconcile.

"I have no idea," she retorts.

Meri and Kody’s relationship has faced their share of ups and downs. The pair was legally married in 1990. However, they divorced -- but remained spiritually married -- in 2014, so Kody could legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn, and adopt her children.

The pair has lived estranged lives and have not been intimate. Meri’s reveal comes after Kody’s third wife, Christine, announced her split from Kody in November 2021. Following Christine, Kody’s second wife, Janelle Brown confirmed in December that she and Kody have been separated for several months.

The only remaining sister wife is Robyn, whom Kody spiritually married in 2010, before their official union in 2014.