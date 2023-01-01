'Sister Wives' Recap: Robyn Refers to Herself as 'Kody's Whipping Boy'

The tearful mother of five says she's till mourning the loss of the sister wife culture within her family.

"Before I even fell in love with Kody, I fell in love with the culture and the culture of one big, happy family," she explains. "It's something that I am mourning all the time because they took it away. They took it away from me."

When Sukanya asks Robyn if she feels like the other sister wives use her as a "scapegoat" for their issues with Kody, she says, "All the time."

"I jokingly refer to myself as 'Kody's whipping boy.' When he does something they don't like, I get blamed," Robyn says of her husband's relationships with his exes. "Maybe I'm an easy target because I have a tendency to just take it and not get jerky about it. I don't fight. It's not my nature to fight. I have to really, really get tough within myself to fight. I'm more heart."

TLC

As for whether she'd consider mending her relationship with Kody's ex and her former sister wife, Christine, Robyn says the ball is in Christine's court.

"That's really dependent on Christine, because I'm willing for that, but it would have to be really established on real stuff -- real trust, real desire," she says. "I want something real. I want real relationships with all of these ladies. I always have, always!"

Robyn admits that her relationship with Christine started off rocky when she first joined the family more than a decade ago.

"In the beginning, it was very difficult. I kept thinking we were working through stuff," Robyn explains. "It was snarky comments, not including me in things, letting me know how things were going to go, pulling rank. It was hard in the beginning."

Kody's estranged wife, Janelle, from whom he's currently separated, also speaks to her interpretation of Kody's relationship with Robyn and the long-standing argument that she is his "favorite" wife.

"That's his whole perspective -- she was this angel who came in. And I'm sorry, but she's human," Janelle says of Robyn. "She's not this perfect, saintly person. I perceive -- and this is the world according to Janelle -- he's a little bit myopic when it comes to Robyn and her hurts and her perspective and her experience in this versus everybody else's... In the very beginning, I'd try to vent to him and he'd be like, 'I can't take your side in this.' But he's obviously taking a side now."

However, when Sukanya asks Kody to talk about his relationship with Robyn, the father of 18 flat-out refuses.

"No, I'm not going to talk about her," he says firmly at the end of the episode, before tentatively agreeing to respond to a clip featuring Robyn.

But fans will have to wait until next week to see what, if anything, Kody will say.

The Sister Wives One-on-One special will air part 3 on Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.