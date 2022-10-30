'Sister Wives' Recap: Robyn Says Her Marriage to Kody Is 'Struggling' Worse Than Ever After Christine Split

Kody Brown's marriages are suffering across the board in the wake of his split from his third wife, Christine. On Sunday's Sister Wives, Kody's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, who has regularly been referred to as his "favorite" wife, opens up about how the divorce has impacted her own marriage to Kody.

"I've never struggled with Kody in my marriage as bad as I am right now. I'm at a loss," Robyn admits in her aside interview.

She adds that Kody's anger surrounding his split from Christine has caused the Brown family patriarch to have some of his own insecurities about his other marriages.

"Kody is now questioning me left and right about things I thought he knew about me," Robyn says. "He's struggling to trust everybody around him."

Robyn issues a warning to her husband about his behavior in regard to his remaining marriages.

"Yes, you're going through a divorce with Christine, but you have marriages that you still have to maintain," she says. "He still has us and he still has marriages with us and he still has to fix them and figure them out and get over his anger enough to actually interact appropriately or he's going to ruin every single one of them."

Kody seems to think his other wives need to cut him some slack, saying in his own confessional, "I'm going through a divorce, just give me a little time to be sad and angry over this process. I'll get over it, I think."

Robyn also has an in-depth conversation with Kody's first wife, Meri Brown, begging her to "hold on" with her and to help "rebuild" their family.

Robyn seems desperate to keep Christine in the family, saying the large family dynamic is what she'd initially bought into.

"I've always wanted her to be happy. I've always wanted her to be happy," Robyn says of Christine. "Hell, if she wanted to stay here, build on the property and date, I would have no problem with that. I would one hundred percent be OK with that."

But neither Meri nor Kody or even Christine seems to be particularly into that idea. Christine also notes that the "only one" of Kody's wives to reach out to her amid her marital struggles was Janelle.

The episode ends with Christine packing up her daughters, Ysabel and Truely, for a cross-country road trip to drop Ysabel off at college in North Carolina before making her own move to Utah.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

