'Sister Wives': Robyn and Kody Fear She's Going to Die Amid COVID Hospitalization (Exclusive)

Kody Brown's greatest fear comes true on this Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. After spending years adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols, Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, both test positive for the virus along with several of their children. Robyn's case appears to be the most severe as she starts to have trouble breathing.

"Robyn's not improving. She's not improving. Finally our doctor says, 'Take her to the hospital,'" Kody recalls in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip. "People go to the hospital to die."

Robyn's daughter, Aurora, is similarly concerned, saying, "I was crying and praying because I was scared that she might die."

The tearful mother of five notes that leaving home for the hospital was an emotional experience.

TLC

"I didn't want to say goodbye to my kids," she says, wiping away tears. "I didn't want to say goodbye because I didn't want it to be the last time I saw them."

Kody, who is also COVID positive, takes Robyn to the hospital but is not allowed in with her, saying in his car that he's "blue as can be," and noting that he considered admitting himself just to be near her.

"Seems like a waste for me to be going in there and playing sick when there's people who might be dying or Robyn who's passing out," Kody says, resigning himself to staying in the car.

TLC

A masked, breathless Robyn then reveals that she's been at the hospital for six or seven hours waiting for a room, noting the facility is "backed up."

"She sounds pretty bad. She says, 'I'm sitting here just wasting away,'" Kody says after talking to Robyn on the phone. "I think that I was sitting there wondering if she was going to live."

Thankfully, fans now know that Robyn does make it through her COVID battle. COVID has been a challenge for the Brown family as Kody has become estranged from some of his wives and several of his older children due to the protocols he's put in place to keep his and Robyn's younger children healthy.

Sister Wives airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. For more from this season, watch the clip below.