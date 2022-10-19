'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shares Who of Kody's Wives She 'Won't Be Close With' Anymore (Exclusive)

Though the drama surrounding Christine and Kody Brown's split is just now unfolding on Sister Wives, it's been more than a year since Christine made the decision to end her 25-year marriage to Kody.

She has since relocated to Utah with her and Kody's 12-year-old daughter, Truely, and considers herself to be fully divorced from her ex. Being Kody's third wife, Christine was never legally married to him. They shared a "spiritual marriage."

"An enormous weight has been lifted," Christine tells ET's Deidre Behar of the split. "Watching the episodes is hard, it puts me back to where [it was] more somber, definitely. But living my life every day, day to day, I would say it's so much better. I think because I'm so much more grounded. I just like me, and I like my life so much better now."

As for where she stands with her former sister wives now, the situation is evolving.

"Right now I'm requiring a bit of a distance, to be honest with you. I feel like I'm just starting to get to know me. And I really like me, and I want to keep it that way. And I also want to keep things easy emotionally since Truely is around me all the time," Christine explains. "Right now everything's just going to stay as is with all of the relationships. We're not going to get any closer."

Christine says she's closest with Kody's second wife, Janelle Brown, as the pair sees each other frequently.

"I consider Janelle to be my sister wife," Christine says. "She just always will be. We vacation together and we've hung out together, so we're fine together."

As for the wife she's the least close with today -- that would be Kody's first wife, Meri Brown, who has made it clear in recent episodes that she doesn't approve of Christine's decision to leave the marriage.

"I won't be close with Meri anymore, not really. We're just very different," Christine says. "I won't be having much to do with Meri so much. I wish her the best. I wish her all the happiness in the world, of course. Whatever she needs, I hope she gets that. I just don't see that there's a friendship for us."

She also reveals that she recently saw Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, at Christine and Kody's daughter, Mykelti's, baby shower. Mykelti is currently pregnant with twins, and in a recent episode of Sister Wives, she invited Robyn to be present for the birth of her first child via Zoom.

"I was a little bit not sure, but we're fine," Christine says of seeing her ex and Robyn again. "You know, it's hard, it's difficult, but we're hopefully going to be fine. I think I was optimistic that we were going to be besties, so I'm not quite sure about that, but we'll see."

As for her former husband, Christine says that her communication with Kody is limited.

"I only talk to Kody when it involves Truely. I'd say just very, very rarely," she says. "Even since I left, we went out to eat together one time to get on the same page for the holidays last year, so it's been a while since I actually just had a real conversation."

Despite the distance between them, Christine still makes an effort to keep her ex involved in their daughter's life, recently calling to tell him Truely won student of the month at her new school in Utah.

"He was thrilled for her," she says of Kody. "That's our conversation. We keep it really brief, but we're going to be cordial."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.