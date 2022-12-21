'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Says She 'Doesn't Really Like' Dad Kody's Wife Robyn

Gwendlyn Brown is keeping it real when it comes to her family's drama on Sister Wives. The 21-year-old daughter of Kody Brown and his ex-wife, Christine Brown, who describes herself as both autistic and bisexual, posted an extremely candid reaction video on YouTube to episode 2 of season 17 of the TLC series, which originally aired back in the fall.

This past season has focused on Christine's decision to leave Kody after 25 years of marriage, a decision that Gwendlyn widely supports.

"I was like, 'You're leaving? Good for you!' She told me she was moving and divorcing my father all at the same time, so I was all hype for her," the recently engaged reality star shared. "Obviously I love her and obviously I visit her all the time, but she was going home and I was happy for her. And I didn't really love the relationship they had. And she's doing really great now."

She also noted that she could see both her dad and mom's perspectives in the split, saying, "I'm on each of their sides as each of them are talking about it. Not that I should be choosing sides because these are my parents."

Gwendlyn gave a few candid reactions to some of her dad's comments. After Kody noted he'd rather pay someone to watch his kids and be able to make more money, Gwendlyn looked sad and said, "We're your children. I feel like that'd be more important than money."

When it came time for fan questions, fans were quick to ask Gwendlyn about Kody's only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, whom he's legally married to and whom many have assumed to be his "favorite."

"I don't really like her as a person," Gwendlyn admitted, referring to Robyn as a stepmother. She added, "Watching her [on Sister Wives] makes me like her less, for sure."

Responding to one fan who asked how Robyn was being treated in the wake of Kody's various splits with his other wives, Gwendlyn said, "I imagine she's not still getting the same princess treatment, but I imagine she's still getting more and receiving kinder attention from him."

She wouldn't answer whether Robyn lied about reaching out to Kody's other children, but noted that she reached out to Robyn on her stepmother's birthday, but didn't get the same on her own birthday. She did, however, talk about Robyn reaching out to her now-fiancée at a family event.

"At a recent family event, she did go specifically up to my girlfriend and introduce herself, and Beatriz does say that she was kind and sweet, so I appreciate her making an attempt to reach out," Gwendlyn said of Robyn.

She said that she thinks Kody and Robyn "are aware of how they're being perceived," referencing the negative online comments about the couple, and saying, "which is probably why they stopped being so active on social media."

She added that she feels her father is making an effort to mend fences with some of his kids after having several fallouts in recent years.

"He's not actively reaching out to us. I've had to reach out to him and see if he's available," Gwendlyn shared of Kody. "But he has been working on it, and I think he is getting better and with time, he will get better."

Gwendlyn did have some kind words for Kody's ex, Meri Brown, who Christine noted she no longer has a relationship with in the One-on-One special.

"I really just don't think that the hate is justified," she said of online trolls coming after Meri. "I don't know why she does [get hate]. And I've never really heard about it, but it seems like she's just kind of minding her business and trying to enjoy her life."

In the One-on-One special, Christine discussed her fractured relationship with Meri.

"I ended the relationship. I did. I ended it. It wasn't safe for me anymore and I ended it," Christine said of Meri during the episode. "I just told her straight up, 'No, we're not going to be friends because I don't trust you. And I'm not going to do that to myself anymore.'"

The Sister Wives One-on-One special will air part 2 on Jan. 1 and part 3 on Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.